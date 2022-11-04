Sidra Ameen shatters record score against Ireland

Pakistan’s opening batters, Muneeba Ali and Sidra Ameen, set a record-breaking partnership for Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to start the three-match ODI series against Ireland at home.

Opening batter Sidra Ameen scored 176 runs from 151 deliveries with 20 fours and one six which is the highest individual score ever for Pakistan and surpassed Javeria Khan’s 133 runs. This is also the fifth-highest ODI individual score in history.

In the series opener, the opening pair started strongly and stitched a 221-run opening partnership, with Muneeba Ali scoring 107 runs off 114 balls before falling to Arlene Nora Kelly.

The opening pair’s 221-run stand broke Bismah Maroof and Nida Dar’s 181-run fourth-wicket partnership against Ireland in Dublin in 2013.

It is also worth noting that this is the highest-ever opening partnership for Women in Green, with the previous opening partnership being 158 against Sri Lanka earlier this year.