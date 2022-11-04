Sports

‘Haris might force Rizwan, Babar to come down the order’: Sehwag

By Staff Report

Emerging wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris stunned the cricketing world with his aggressive batting approach against South Africa in their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

The 21-year-old scored 11-ball 28 with the help of three sixes and two fours, providing Pakistan with a fiery start.

Former Indian batting great Virender Sehwag praised the youngster’s intent and said he might force Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to move down the order and occupy the first spot.

“The way he [Mohammad Haris] batted, his future is bright. He took on South Africa on Australian pitches. He might have scored 28, but they’re no less than a 60. He could play slowly and could have scored his own runs, but the way he played, was incredible. If he continues playing like this, he might force Rizwan and Babar to come down the order,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

He added his name to the limited list of Pakistani batters who hit three sixes in an inning’s powerplay after hitting three.

In the first six overs, Imran Nazir and Haider Ali succeeded in hitting the rope three times.

Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Shaheen Shah Afridi put on a stunning display as Pakistan defeated South Africa on Thursday by a score of 33 runs (DLS method).

Babar Azam decided to bat first and Pakistan put up 185 runs before limiting the Proteas to 109-9 in the allocated 14 overs.

