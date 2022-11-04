NATIONAL

Govt, ADB sign $100m financing accord to strengthen KPK’s health system

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Asian Development Bank (ADB) here on Friday signed an agreement for worth $100 million for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Systems Strengthening Program.

The financing agreement was signed by Federal Economic Affairs Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz and ADB Country Director Yong Ye A while the program agreement was also signed between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government and ADB for the implementation of the program in the province.

The signing ceremony was also witnessed by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Economic, Political Affairs and Law and Justice, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

According to details, the results-based loan program would help improve delivery of health services at secondary hospitals by modernizing infrastructure and equipment; ensure clinical protocols, standards, and guidelines are implemented; and improving human resources planning and medicine supply chain management.

The program aims at transforming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Secondary Healthcare (SHC) System by upgrading infrastructure of 33 existing SHC facilities, providing quality equipment and ensuring posting and availability of medical, technical, and administrative staff.

It would also ensure efficient outsourcing of certain services to the private sector; introducing and enhancing health management information systems including electronic medical records; and introducing quality assurance regimes.

 

Staff Report

