PDMA alerts admin to rains, snowfall forecast from today

LAHORE: The Meteorological Department has issued an alert, which said that a series of western winds would enter the country Friday evening and would remain till Nov 7, causing rains and snowfall on the mountains, said the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

According to PDMA Director General (DG) Faisal Farid, from Nov 5 to 7, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad Jhang and Faisalabad would experience strong winds and thunder with a possibility of rain. However, Murree, Islamabad, Gujarat, Gujranwala and Sialkot are expected to receive heavy rain from Nov 5 to 6.

He informed that from Nov 6 to 7, various cities including Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Sahiwal, Okara, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh would receive moderate rain with gusty winds and thundershowers. He said the day temperature in the upper parts of the country would drop by 5 to 7 degrees Celsius, while in the southern regions it would lower by 2 degrees Celsius. There is a possibility of a decrease of 4 degrees Celsius and as soon as the rains end, the upper regions of the country would be in the grip of severe cold. He said rice harvesting might also be affected by rains, though it would prove beneficial for wheat sowing.

The PDMA DG said the administration across Punjab should make preparations for dealing with the emergency situation and issue instructions to the staff of the District Emergency Operation Centres to be on alert round the clock. He added that citizens should call PDMA’s helpline 1129 in case of emergency.