Arshad Sharif’s mother moves IHC for copy of autopsy report

ISLAMABAD: Riffat Ara Alvi, mother of slain journalist Arshad Sharif, on Friday approached the Islamabad High Court seeking a copy of autopsy report of her son.

In a petition filed by Riffat Ara, she plead with the IHC that she is not being provided with a copy of autopsy report of her son despite visits to administration offices and police station.

In the petition, she said that on November 3, the focal person of the family of slain journalist Arshad Sharif asked the administration to provide a copy of autopsy report of Arshad. Upon which the administration said that they don’t have autopsy report and advised the focal person to contact police station. When the family focal person approached the police they suggested him to contact the administration.

The petitioner expressed fear that facts could be distorted in the autopsy report. In a petition, the family pleaded with the court that the autopsy report should not be made public out with the family’s consent.