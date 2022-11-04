T20 World Cup: Irish bowler Josh little takes hat-trick against New Zealand

Fast bowler Josh Little claimed Ireland’s second hat-trick in T20 internationals against New Zealand at the Adelaide Oval in the T20 World Cup.

Little caught Kane Williamson at deep backward square leg for 61, then lbw James Neesham for a duck in the 19th over at Adelaide Oval.

He then had all-rounder Mitchell Santner removed lbw with the hat-trick ball, prompting shouts from the growing crowd inside the stadium.

Both Neesham and Santner attempted to have their decisions overturned, but the decision review system upheld the wickets, sealing Little’s place in Irish cricket history.

Little’s hat-trick was the sixth in T20 World Cup history and the second this year.

At last year’s World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, Curtis Campher claimed Ireland’s first T20I hat-trick against the Netherlands.