SC to take up 25 PTI defectors’ plea against de-seating on 9th

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up for hearing an appeal against the de-seating of 25 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members Punjab Assembly (MPAs) on November 9.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayesha A Malik would hear the case against the ECP order.

Defecting from PTI, these members had voted in favour of PML-N Vice President Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in the election for the Punjab Chief Minister held on April 16.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-notified these alleged defectors on May 23. The MPAs included five elected on seats reserved for women and minorities after a reference filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, seeking the removal of defectors from the assembly.

Later, the de-seated MPAs moved the Supreme Court against the ECP ruling.