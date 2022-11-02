Gwadar to act as hub of trade, investment under CPEC: official

ISLAMABAD: Gwadar district will be a hub of trade and investment in the future thanks to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Mujeeb ur-Rehman Qambrani, director general of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), said.

Addressing a special session on “Gwadar and the Road to Sustainable Development” organised by the Islamabad-based think tank Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Qambrani said the master plan of Gwadar smart port city envisions the development of an industrial base which will not only create a lot of employment opportunities but also promote tourism in the area.

The master plan is inspired by China’s city of Shenzhen and the GDA is vigorously executing it for timely delivery, he said, adding the master plan was finalised after collaboration between Pakistani, Chinese, and other stakeholders.

He said that Gwadar international airport being constructed with cooperation from China will be functional in 2023 and will enhance the development process of the district.

Hassan Daud Butt, a senior advisor at the China Study Center of the think-tank, said that Pakistan-China cooperation on the CPEC and combating Covid-19 has transformed Pakistan’s technological pace.

“China is building an enabling environment for business and economic opportunities in our country. Therefore, we must prepare ourselves to capture the opportunity,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, Sajid Amin, deputy executive director at the SDPI, said the development sector and civil society organizations can play a pivotal role as knowledge partners and in the advocacy of the immense socio-economic potential of Gwadar.