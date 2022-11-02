NATIONAL

Gwadar to act as hub of trade, investment under CPEC: official

By Monitoring Report
Deep sea port of Gwadar Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: Gwadar district will be a hub of trade and investment in the future thanks to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Mujeeb ur-Rehman Qambrani, director general of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), said.

Addressing a special session on “Gwadar and the Road to Sustainable Development” organised by the Islamabad-based think tank Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Qambrani said the master plan of Gwadar smart port city envisions the development of an industrial base which will not only create a lot of employment opportunities but also promote tourism in the area.

The master plan is inspired by China’s city of Shenzhen and the GDA is vigorously executing it for timely delivery, he said, adding the master plan was finalised after collaboration between Pakistani, Chinese, and other stakeholders.

He said that Gwadar international airport being constructed with cooperation from China will be functional in 2023 and will enhance the development process of the district.

Hassan Daud Butt, a senior advisor at the China Study Center of the think-tank, said that Pakistan-China cooperation on the CPEC and combating Covid-19 has transformed Pakistan’s technological pace.

“China is building an enabling environment for business and economic opportunities in our country. Therefore, we must prepare ourselves to capture the opportunity,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, Sajid Amin, deputy executive director at the SDPI, said the development sector and civil society organizations can play a pivotal role as knowledge partners and in the advocacy of the immense socio-economic potential of Gwadar.

Previous articleDravid says India will not get complacent against Bangladesh
Next articleButtler’s captaincy in NZ win ‘bodes well’ for England
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

FIA weaponised to take on government critics

ISLAMABAD: The government has amended the laws governing the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to empower it with a section of the Pakistan Penal Code...
Read more
NATIONAL

FO alarmed over Russia claim Pakistan-Ukraine discussed nuclear info transfer

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has announced Pakistan will write to Moscow for "clarification" after a member of the Russian Senate, called Federation Council, accused...
Read more
NATIONAL

CPEC vital to ensure SCO vision of shared prosperity: Bilawal

BEIJING: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is significant in supplementing the vision of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) aimed at ensuring shared prosperity through regional...
Read more
NATIONAL

Administrative, financial relief for complainants on Punjab ombudsman order

LAHORE: The administration of Bahawalpur has re-functionalised seven filtration plants to provide clean drinking water to the local people, in compliance with the own-motion...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan ambassador calls for deeper trade ties with US

WASHINGTON: Islamabad offered ideal conditions for American investors and entrepreneurs to explore, invest and expand their businesses in Pakistan, Ambassador Masood Khan told a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif, Jinping vow to strengthen cooperation on CPEC, strategic partnership

BEIJING: Shehbaz Sharif and Xi Jinping, president of China, have agreed to strengthen multilateral cooperation in diverse fields, including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Administrative, financial relief for complainants on Punjab ombudsman order

LAHORE: The administration of Bahawalpur has re-functionalised seven filtration plants to provide clean drinking water to the local people, in compliance with the own-motion...

Pakistan ambassador calls for deeper trade ties with US

Sharif, Jinping vow to strengthen cooperation on CPEC, strategic partnership

China ‘hesitant’ to resolve border dispute with India: expert

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.