World

Death toll from India bridge collapse rises to 132, search on for missing

By Reuters
Rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed at Morbi in India's Gujarat state on October 31, 2022. - At least 130 people were killed in India after a colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapsed, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below, police said on October 31. (Photo by Sam PANTHAKY / AFP) (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images)

AHMEDABAD: The death toll from a bridge collapse in Gujarat in India rose to 132, a local government official told Reuters on Monday.

A footbridge over the Machhu River in the town of Morbi was packed with sightseers enjoying holiday festivities when it collapsed on Sunday, plunging people into the river below.

“The death toll in the bridge collapse incident has gone up to 132. The search and rescue operations are continuing,” said the senior official, NK Muchhar, adding that the toll could rise further.

Armed forces personnel along with national disaster management and emergency teams from nearby districts were deployed to trace missing people and help with rescue operations, Muchhar said.

Authorities said more than 400 people were on and around the colonial-era suspension bridge at the time of the collapse. The bridge had drawn many sightseers celebrating the Diwali, or festival of lights, and Chhath Puja holidays.

A five-member team was appointed to conduct an investigation into the disaster.

The 230-metre bridge was built during British rule in the 19th century. It had been closed for renovation for six months and was reopened for the public recently.

Previous articleImran hits back at PM over dialogue claim
Next articleUS woman who led female IS battalion faces up to 20 years in prison
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

US woman who led female IS battalion faces up to 20 years in prison

WASHINGTON: An American woman who grew up on a farm in Kansas and joined the Islamic State in Syria, where she led an all-female...
Read more
World

Unresolved Kashmir dispute threat to int’l peace: Speakers

BARCELONA, SPAIN: Speaker at a large number of students gathered at Universitat Pompeu Fabra (UPF) in Barcelona said the unresolved conflict over Kashmir threatens...
Read more
World

Death toll from Somalia twin bombings climbs to 100

MOGADISHU: The number of people killed in twin car bombings in the Somali capital Mogadishu, claimed by Al-Shabaab Islamists, has risen to 100, President...
Read more
World

China -Pakistan Health Corridor to bring changes in health sector

BEIJING: China -Pakistan Health Corridor (CPHC) will provide a platform that can bring changes in the health sector of Pakistan. Working together, both countries...
Read more
World

Man arrested in attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband faces charges

WASHINGTON: The man who clubbed US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in the head with a hammer, shouting "Where is Nancy?" after forcing his...
Read more
World

At least 40 killed in India bridge collapse

AHMEDABAD: At least 40 people were killed when a pedestrian bridge in the western Indian state of Gujarat collapsed, plunging hundreds of people into...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Death toll from India bridge collapse rises to 132, search on...

AHMEDABAD: The death toll from a bridge collapse in Gujarat in India rose to 132, a local government official told Reuters on Monday. A footbridge...

Imran hits back at PM over dialogue claim

TV reporter crushed to death by PTI’s long march container

Elected govt not to allow anyone create political, economic crises: PM

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.