Long march won’t be allowed to enter Red Zone, says Sana

By INP
Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah (C) speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on May 24, 2022. - Pakistani police detained hundreds of supporters of ousted prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party ahead of a major sit-in planned by the former leader, senior party members and police sources said on May 24. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan said Thursday that the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would not be allowed to enter the Red Zone in Islamabad at any cost.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Rana Sanaullah said that a more disgusting face of Imran Niazi had come to the fore, adding that he concocted the cypher play to defeat the no-trust motion against him.

“On the apolitical role of the institution, Imran Khan hurled the jibes of Mir Jafar, Mir Sadiq, neutral and animal,” he deplored.

“Imran Khan has taken the form of an ulcer. The treatment of this ulcer is crucial for the country and the nation,” he emphasised.

“Imran Khan played a farce on the issue of the cypher. He took a stance which did not have a solid ground. An ugly and brutal face of Imran Khan has come to the fore,” he castigated.

“Imran Khan did not think how much the country would lose [due to his cypher narrative]. His party leaders are saying that there will be a bloody march [in Islamabad],” he abhorred.

“Imran Khan is plotting to divide the nation. He is misleading the young generation. He can only spread sedition and corruption in the country,” he stated.

“The facts that have come up are being investigated. The matter of Arshad Sharif’s murder leads to two people. Imran Khan wants dead bodies before every long march,” he added.

“A narrative was made that Arshad Sharif was being intimidated and threatened,” he added.

INP

