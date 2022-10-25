NATIONAL

Kashmir freedom ‘primary aim’ of Pakistan at UN, envoy says

By Staff Report
Pakistan's ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram speaks outside a UN security council meeting on Afghanistan on August 16, 2021 at the United Nations in New York. - United Nations chief Antonio Guterres called on the world to work together on August 16, 2021 to "suppress the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan." "The international community must unite to make sure that Afghanistan is never again used as a platform or safe haven for terrorist organizations," Guterres told an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

UNITED NATIONS: The “primary aim” of Pakistan’s mission at the United Nations is to secure the long-recognised right to self-determination of the people of disputed Jammu and Kashmir, Ambassador Munir Akram said in a message in which he highlighted Islamabad’s active role in various forums of the world body.

“Pakistan has a long history of active participation and constructive leadership at the UN on development, security, human rights, and other issues,” he said, noting that it served eight times on the Security Council, was elected six times as the president of the Economic and Social Council, and has been almost continuously on the Human Rights Council.

Pakistan, he said, is one of the major contributors of troops to UN peacekeeping — contributing 200,000 troops in 47 missions — with an outstanding record of performance.

On the Kashmir dispute, Ambassador Akram said Pakistan had welcomed the secretary-general’s statement that the dispute should be resolved on the basis of “the UN Charter and the Security Council resolutions” which prescribe that the “final disposition” of the state will be determined through a free and fair plebiscite under UN auspices.

Pakistan, he said, will continue to press for the implementation of the Security Council resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

“The UN membership furthermore recognises Pakistan’s critical role in stabilising Afghanistan by preventing a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse, promoting peace through reconciliation, and eliminating the threat of terrorism from Afghanistan’s territory.”

Pakistan, he said, also plays a key role in promoting Islamic causes at the UN, pointing out that it led the OIC countries in the adoption by consensus of the General Assembly resolution which declared March 15, as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

At present, Pakistan also chairs the Group of 77 and China (125 developing countries) and is leading the negotiations at the CoP27 Climate Conference and the SDG (Sustainable Developments Goals) Summit next year.

Pakistan is also actively promoting reforms to strengthen the principal organs of the UN — the General Assembly, the Security Council, the Economic and Social Council and the Human Rights Council.

Referring to the triple food, fuel and finance crisis the developing countries face, the Pakistani envoy said, “We need emergency action to support the poorest and most vulnerable countries and structural changes to redress the systemic deficiencies that have perpetuated and exacerbated inequality among and within nations.”

“In the present turbulent times,” Ambassador Akram said, “the member states must place their faith in the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, which remain immutable and relevant to address the current global and regional challenges confronting the international community.”

