Sharif tweets congratulations to Sunak — third UK prime minister this year

ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter to congratulate Rishi Sunak who will later today be installed as Britain’s third prime minister this year, replacing Liz Truss after just seven weeks and inheriting a daunting array of problems.

“Congratulations to @RishiSunak on his nomination as leader of the Conservative Party and next Prime Minister of the UK. I look forward to working with him to advance shared interests and further deepen the abiding Pakistan-UK partnership,” the prime minister wrote.

Congratulations to @RishiSunak on his nomination as leader of the Conservative Party and next Prime Minister of the UK. I look forward to working with him to advance shared interests and further deepen the abiding 🇵🇰- 🇬🇧 partnership. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 24, 2022

Sunak became the ruling Conservatives’ new leader on Monday after rival contender Penny Mordaunt failed to secure enough nominations from Tory MPs, and Boris Johnson, a former prime minister, dramatically aborted a comeback bid.

The 42-year-old Hindu will be Britain’s first prime minister of colour and the youngest in more than two centuries.

Sunak will take power in a morning audience with King Charles III, who is anointing his first prime minister since ascending the throne just two days after his late mother Queen Elizabeth II appointed Truss.

The ceremony on September 6 was the last major public act of her record-breaking reign.

Truss will hold a final cabinet meeting before making a departing statement in Downing Street at around 10:15 am (2:15 pm PST), with Sunak expected to speak just over an hour later.

She leaves office as the shortest-serving premier in history, after a calamitous tax-slashing budget sparked economic and political turmoil.

The 47-year-old announced her resignation last Thursday, admitting she could not deliver her “mandate” from Conservative members — who had chosen her over Sunak in the summer.

He has now staged a stunning turnaround in political fortunes, and vows to do the same for Britain as it confronts decades-high inflation, surging borrowing costs and imminent recession.

— With AFP