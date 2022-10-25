NATIONAL

Sharif tweets congratulations to Sunak — third UK prime minister this year

By Staff Report
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 24: New Conservative Party leader and incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak waves as he departs Conservative Party Headquarters on October 24,2022 in London, England. Rishi Sunak was appointed as Conservative leader and the UK's next Prime Minister after he was the only candidate to garner 100-plus votes from Conservative MPs in the contest for the top job. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter to congratulate Rishi Sunak who will later today be installed as Britain’s third prime minister this year, replacing Liz Truss after just seven weeks and inheriting a daunting array of problems.

“Congratulations to @RishiSunak on his nomination as leader of the Conservative Party and next Prime Minister of the UK. I look forward to working with him to advance shared interests and further deepen the abiding Pakistan-UK partnership,” the prime minister wrote.

Sunak became the ruling Conservatives’ new leader on Monday after rival contender Penny Mordaunt failed to secure enough nominations from Tory MPs, and Boris Johnson, a former prime minister, dramatically aborted a comeback bid.

The 42-year-old Hindu will be Britain’s first prime minister of colour and the youngest in more than two centuries.

Sunak will take power in a morning audience with King Charles III, who is anointing his first prime minister since ascending the throne just two days after his late mother Queen Elizabeth II appointed Truss.

The ceremony on September 6 was the last major public act of her record-breaking reign.

Truss will hold a final cabinet meeting before making a departing statement in Downing Street at around 10:15 am (2:15 pm PST), with Sunak expected to speak just over an hour later.

She leaves office as the shortest-serving premier in history, after a calamitous tax-slashing budget sparked economic and political turmoil.

The 47-year-old announced her resignation last Thursday, admitting she could not deliver her “mandate” from Conservative members — who had chosen her over Sunak in the summer.

He has now staged a stunning turnaround in political fortunes, and vows to do the same for Britain as it confronts decades-high inflation, surging borrowing costs and imminent recession.

— With AFP

Previous articleWHO: Europe’s two-decade polio-free period ‘celebratory moment’ but ‘fragile legacy’
Next articleKashmir freedom ‘primary aim’ of Pakistan at UN, envoy says
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

At UN, Pakistan urges regulation of AI weapons

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has called on a "handful of states" to drop their opposition to negotiations on a legally-binding instrument aimed at prohibiting autonomous...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ali Wazir acquitted of terrorism charge

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi has acquitted Ali Wazir, an MP and a co-founder of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), and 12...
Read more
NATIONAL

Gunmen killed cop guarding polio workers in Balochistan

QUETTA: A pair of gunmen riding on a motorcycle shot and killed a police officer assigned to guard a polio vaccination team in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 30 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 30 new Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Tuesday. The overall tally of infected people climbed to...
Read more
NATIONAL

WhatsApp down: users report issues around the world

ISLAMABAD: Popular messaging app WhatsApp stopped working for many people across the world on Tuesday, with users in Asia, the United Kingdom, South Africa...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC orders government to keep media unions informed in Sharif murder probe

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition to keep journalist unions informed and on...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 30 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 30 new Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Tuesday. The overall tally of infected people climbed to...

WhatsApp down: users report issues around the world

IHC orders government to keep media unions informed in Sharif murder probe

Kashmir freedom ‘primary aim’ of Pakistan at UN, envoy says

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.