World

WHO: Europe’s two-decade polio-free period ‘celebratory moment’ but ‘fragile legacy’

By Anadolu Agency
The Tower of London is lit up purple with the slogan 'End Polio Now' to mark World Polio Day. Picture date: Sunday October 24, 2021. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)

PARIS: The World Health Organisation (WHO) Europe chief said that despite 20 years of keeping the European Region free from indigenous wild polio, the poliovirus has hit Israel, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom over the past year.

On World Polio Day, Dr. Hans Kluge, the director of the WHO’s 53-member regional group, said in a news conference that reaching the 20-year polio-free period is a “celebratory moment but a fragile legacy.”

“Over this past year, we have been confronted with poliovirus in Israel, Ukraine, and the UK, where the circulation of vaccine-derived polioviruses has been confirmed,” said the WHO regional head.

He said: “Back in 1980, there were almost 2,700 confirmed cases of polio in the 53 countries of the European Region, and 18 years later, the Region’s last case of indigenous wild polio was reported in Türkiye.”

Kluge cautioned that the progress and the European Region’s polio-free status remain vulnerable.

“Vaccine-derived poliovirus refers to a strain of the virus that has mutated from a weakened strain originally contained in the oral polio vaccine.”

Kluge said such vaccine-derived poliovirus could spread in pockets of under-immunized persons, so making it paramount to ensure high vaccination coverage in all population groups.

He said the links between the recent vaccine-derived virus strains in the European Region and New York, “as well as the recently closed polio outbreak in Tajikistan caused by virus circulating in Afghanistan and Pakistan,” show that until polio is eradicated, “every country will remain at risk of polio re-infection.”​​​​​​​

The polio outbreak response in Tajikistan demonstrated what a strong commitment by the government toward the health of its population could achieve.

Kluge said he will visit Tajikistan next week as the government moves forward to provide the benefits of the pneumococcal vaccine to children.

With the prospect of a polio-free world incredibly close, Kluge called on health authorities and partners across Europe and Central Asia to keep up decades of investment and hard work that have brought the world close to the finish line in eradicating polio.

“Leaving the racetrack now would be a tragedy for all of us and future generations,” said Kluge.

Since its inception in 1988, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative has also played an immense role in attaining a polio-free Africa in 2020, according to the WHO.

Previous articleNo complacency against Ireland, says England skipper Buttler
Anadolu Agency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Nine dead, million seek shelter as cyclone hits Bangladesh

DHAKA: At least nine people have died after a cyclone slammed into Bangladesh, forcing the evacuation of around a million people from their homes,...
Read more
Top Headlines

Sunak to be appointed UK’s third PM this year

LONDON: Rishi Sunak will on Tuesday be installed as Britain's third prime minister this year, replacing the humiliated Liz Truss after just seven weeks...
Read more
World

Amnesty urges ICC probe of possible Gaza war crimes

JERUSALEM: Amnesty International on Tuesday called for an International Criminal Court (ICC) probe into possible war crimes committed in August by both Israeli forces...
Read more
World

Saudi crown prince not attending Arab summit on doctors’ advice

ALGIERS: Doctors have advised Saudi Arabia’s powerful crown prince not to travel to Algiers for an upcoming summit, the Algerian presidency said on Sunday,...
Read more
World

China’s top watchdog vows to bar officials from serving as proxies for interest groups

BEIJING: At a news conference to interpret the report on the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), officials reiterated that...
Read more
World

New CPC central leadership set for new journey

BEIJING: Xi Jinping was elected general secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the committee's first plenary...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Amnesty urges ICC probe of possible Gaza war crimes

JERUSALEM: Amnesty International on Tuesday called for an International Criminal Court (ICC) probe into possible war crimes committed in August by both Israeli forces...

Epaper_22-10-25 LHR

Epaper_22-10-25 KHI

Epaper_22-10-25 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.