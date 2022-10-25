Sports

No complacency against Ireland, says England skipper Buttler

By AFP
Jos Buttler (WK) of England scoring a boundary during the 3rd T20 International between India and England held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India on the 16th March 2021 Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for BCCI

MELBOURNE: Captain Jos Buttler warned his strongly fancied England side on Tuesday they risk getting “hurt” if they underestimate Ireland at the T20 World Cup.

England launched their title charge by beating Afghanistan by five wickets in Perth on Saturday, with their bowling and fielding outstanding.

Sam Curran was the star with an incredible 5-10 — the first England bowler to take five wickets in a T20I.

In contrast, Ireland, who came through the preliminary round, were thrashed by nine wickets by Sri Lanka in Hobart.

Despite the apparent gulf in class — England are ranked world number two and Ireland 12 — there will be no complacency with only the top two from the six-team group progressing to the semi-finals.

“We give them great respect, we expect a really tough game,” Buttler said ahead of Wednesday’s clash at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“We’ll prepare well, we’ll try and turn up on the day and assess conditions, see what’s in front of us, try and use our talent as best we can on the day to put pressure on them, and try and win the game.”

With Group 1 games to come against defending champions Australia, last year’s beaten finalists New Zealand and 2014 winners Sri Lanka, there could be a temptation to rest players or rotate bowlers.

But Buttler was adamant it was important to field the best team possible and avoid any mishaps.

“In such a short tournament, in must-win games pretty much every time, we try and get our best team on… the best team on the day due to conditions, opposition,” he said.

“Any time you take things for granted or you don’t respect the opposition is when you can get hurt.

“I think in T20 cricket especially, there’s the one format where it’s as level a playing field as any.”

Rain could play a part on Wednesday with an 80 percent chance of showers forecast.

Buttler said he was confident the squad had the ability to handle any situation and he wasn’t going to “spend all night staying awake thinking about what might happen”.

“I think the big key is to be able to react quickly to those kinds of things. You have a little idea of things you might do if those kinds of things happen,” he said of the weather.

“But again, don’t want to get too preoccupied with what-ifs. When a situation arises, let’s try and adapt as fast as we can, try and make quick decisions that we feel is in the best interest.

“I think what’s great about the squad and our team is we’ve got lots of different options, and even in the same team you can ask people to fulfil different roles.”

Previous articleNine dead, million seek shelter as cyclone hits Bangladesh
Next articleWHO: Europe’s two-decade polio-free period ‘celebratory moment’ but ‘fragile legacy’
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Ex-greats feel on-field umpires should have consulted third umpire on Nawaz’s no ball issue

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan cricket greats feel that the on-field umpires should have consulted the third umpire before calling Mohammad Nawaz’s delivery as a no...
Read more
Sports

Taskin Ahmed takes four as Bangladesh win first-ever Super 12 match

Bangladesh won their first-ever game in a Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 match on Monday, with Taskin Ahmed taking 4-25 as the Netherlands imploded...
Read more
Sports

Rain forces washout of South Africa-Zimbabwe clash at T20 World Cup

Rain had the final say in a Twenty20 World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe after the Proteas looked on course for a...
Read more
Sports

Shakhtar urge Iran be replaced by Ukraine at World Cup

DUBAI: Iran should be thrown out of this year's football World Cup and replaced by Ukraine over the alleged use of Iranian drones by...
Read more
Sports

Former players in awe of Kohli’s World Cup masterclass

SYDNEY: Former captain Wasim Akram suggested Virat Kohli might be from another planet after the Indian batter's superb half-century guided them to a four-wicket...
Read more
Sports

‘No chance’ Halep purposely took drugs, says former coach Cahill

SYDNEY: Darren Cahill, a renowned coach who helped Simona Halep to Grand Slam glory, said Monday there was "no chance, none, zero," that the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Amnesty urges ICC probe of possible Gaza war crimes

JERUSALEM: Amnesty International on Tuesday called for an International Criminal Court (ICC) probe into possible war crimes committed in August by both Israeli forces...

Epaper_22-10-25 LHR

Epaper_22-10-25 KHI

Epaper_22-10-25 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.