IHC orders government to keep media unions informed in Sharif murder probe

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition to keep journalist unions informed and on board during the investigation into the assassination of anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

Sharif was shot dead in Nairobi when police hunting car thieves opened fire on the vehicle he was travelling in as it drove through their roadblock without stopping, according to a Kenyan police report on Monday.

A senior police officer told The Star newspaper that the shooting was being treated as a case of mistaken identity. The police later expressed “regrets on the unfortunate incident”, and said an investigation was underway.

The circumstances of Sharif’s death sparked widespread outrage in Pakistan and calls for an investigation.

In its hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said he made it to the court today for this particular case. “Did anyone visit the aggrieved family? Do they need any legal assistance,” Justice Minallah asked, reminding the government of the court’s previous orders wherein directions were issued to government officials to visit the heirs of the slain journalist.

Petitioner Shoaib Abdur Razzak said the body of the slain journalist would reach home today. He reiterated his request to the court that a judicial commission must be formed to probe the death of Sharif.

Justice Minallah remarked that journalists’ organisations should be kept on board with the inquiry, and the formation of the commission at this stage would not serve any purpose.

Deputy Attorney General Syed Ahsan Raza Shah said the incident was indeed unfortunate, adding a report from the Kenyan government was awaited. “Once the report from the Kenyan government is received and if the petitioner raises any objections to it, we will listen to his concerns,” he told the court.

After hearing arguments, the court adjourned the hearing for a week. The petition requested the court to order the formation of a judicial commission to investigate why the journalist was forced to flee Pakistan, and later the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office, in a statement, said: “The mortal remains of the late journalist are being repatriated from Nairobi tonight on board flight departing Nairobi at 1:25 am for Doha.”

It said High Commissioner Saqlain Syeda was at the Nairobi airport overseeing the arrangements.