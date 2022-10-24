NATIONAL

Dark day for journalism as Arshad Sharif shot dead in Kenya

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Arshad Sharif, a journalist fiercely critical of the government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and living in self-exile after he was removed from the job ostensibly for criticising the military, was shot dead near Kenya’s capital city of Nairobi, his wife said on Monday.

“I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist today […] as per police, he was shot in Kenya,” Javeria Siddique said in an early morning tweet.

“Respect our privacy and in the name of breaking [news of Sharif’s death], please don’t share our family pics, personal details and his last pictures from the hospital,” she appealed to the press.

Sharif, 49, went into exile — first in Dubai and later in London — after his last employer, ARY News, fired him in September. At the time, his colleagues claimed he was receiving death threats. It wasn’t immediately clear when and why he traveled to the East African country.

Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, a spokesperson for Foreign Office, said Pakistan’s high commission in Kenya was ascertaining information from the local authorities.

In August, police booked Sharif, ARY Group chief Salman Iqbal, and the channel’s Head of News Ammad Yousaf, among others, for sedition over an interview by Shahbaz Gill, then-chief of staff to former prime minister Imran Khan, wherein he’d called on servicemen to follow the Constitution, broadcast on the channel on August 8.

The following day, the Ministry of Interior cancelled the channel’s no-objection certificate (NoC) citing “adverse reports from agencies” as the reason behind the decision, a decision later reversed on the order of the Sindh High Court (SHC).

Subsequently, the ARY Group announced it had “parted ways” with Sharif without citing a specific reason but stating that it expects its employees’ conduct on social media to be in line with its policy. The TV station, however, did not mention the specific social media post for which Sharif was let go.

Days later, Sharif left the country.

He was awarded the Pride of Performance honour for his work in the field of journalism by President Arif Alvi in March 2019.

Sharif is survived by his wife Siddique, five school-going children and an octogenarian mother. His father, a retired naval officer, passed away reportedly of cardiac arrest in 2011 and his only sibling, an elder brother who was an army doctor, was killed in an ambush the same year.

CONDOLENCES POUR IN

Condolences poured in from journalists and politicians on his assassination.

The prime minister said he was was “deeply saddened by the shocking news”. But conspicuously absent from his tweet was any call for an investigation of the killing.

President Dr Arif Alvi termed the incident a loss for journalism and Pakistan. “May his soul rest in peace and may his family, which includes his followers, have the strength to bear this loss,” he said.

“Surely we belong to Allah and to Him shall we return,” read the English translation of an Arabic-language post issued from the Facebook account of former prime minister Khan.

I “can’t believe Arshad is gone. He was forced to run and now is dead. Those who were under his focus are the ones responsible for his murder [sic],” tweeted veteran journalist Shaheen Sehbai, who now lives in Washington.

“Bless you, bro. We will find out and fight [your] killers.”

“Shocking and disturbing […] Arshad Sharif had been very close to the Pakistani military, but more recently had become a major critic of them — after the ousting of Imran Khan,” noted Secunder Kermani, former BBC correspondent in Pakistan.

“We often didn’t see eye to eye. We often competed for the same stories, from the same sources; such is the world of reporting. But if Arshad Sharif has been killed — and I hope it’s just a hoax — and if his killing has been endorsed by the state, then as a nation, we’re done for,” Wajahat Saeed Khan, a reporter who is now associated with Nikkei Asia, said.

Shahzeb Khanzada, an anchorperson at Geo News, said he was “extremely sad to hear the devastating news about Arshad Sharif.”

“Devastated” Baqir Sajjad Syed, national security correspondent for Dawn, expressed hope the government will “investigate the assassination and give clarity to the nation and aid pursuit of justice.”

“My brother, my friend, my colleague Arshad Shareef was shot dead in Kenya. I still can’t believe it. It’s beyond heartbreaking. This is just wrong. This is painful. I love you, brother,” said Kashif Abbasi, Sharif’s former colleague at ARY News.

Staff Report

