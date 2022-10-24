NATIONAL

IHC orders government to set up human rights courts

By Monitoring Report
Pakistani paramilitary soldiers exit the high court after the case hearing of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf in Islamabad on April 18,2013. A Pakistani court on Thursday ordered the arrest of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf for his controversial decision to dismiss judges when he imposed emergency rule in 2007, officials said. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the government to establish dedicated courts to ensure the safeguarding of human rights by the weekend.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the directions during the hearing of a case related to the torture of the Adiala Jail prisoners, says in media reports.

The chief justice said the cases of rights violations will be heard in a special court. He said that there are strong laws related to human rights which can deal with violations.

During the hearing, Justice Minallah said his court will not tolerate torture inflicted upon the prisoners and that the inhuman practice of custodial torture should end now.

He ordered action against the Inspectorate General of Prisons of Punjab and the superintendent of Adiala prison. At this, PTI leader Asad Umar said: “No one is safe now, not even Arshad Sharif.”

An official of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) informed the court that 11 children have been granted bail but have no place to go.

At this, the chief justice asked: “Why shouldn’t we keep those children in Prime Minister or Chief Minister’s House?”

The HRCP secretary said that about 1,400 prisoners are drug addicts and there is only one male doctor for 4,000 prisoners. To this, Justice Minallah said that HRCP has wide-ranging powers and can even hire consultants.

