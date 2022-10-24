NATIONAL

Imran’s plea on audio leaks returned with objections

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - SEPTEMBER 12: Pakistanâs former PM Imran Khan appears before the anti-terrorism court in Islamabad, Pakistan on September 12, 2022. A court in Pakistan on Monday extended the pre-arrest bail of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a terrorism case until Sept. 20. (Photo by Muhammad Reza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday directed former prime Imran Khan to remove objections from his petition seeking a probe into the leaking of the conversations from the office of the prime minister.

The former prime minister had sought a joint investigation team (JIT) or a judicial commission to probe the matter.

“It was not pointed out in the plea that it is a matter of fundamental rights and the public interest,” the office of the registrar said.

“Before filing the petition in the Supreme Court, the matter was not taken to the concerned forum,” according to the registrar’s office. “The Registrar Office was not satisfied with the petition being submitted under Article 184(3)”.

The Supreme Court raised six objections over the petition.

The former premier had made the ministries of interior, defence, IT, information, PEMRA, Intelligence Bureau and FIA the respondents in the petition.

“Declare that the illegal surveillance of the PMO and the release of the surveillance data, especially through the audio leaks, are unconstitutional and in violation of law,” the former prime minister prayed to the court.

He had also urged the court to hold the officials behind the audio leaks accountable.

Earlier, the authorities had arrested two suspects involved in the bugging and phone hacking of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that an intelligence agency has apprehended two hackers. Among the two suspects, one hacker belongs to Rawalpindi while the other hails from a city in central Punjab.

Staff Report

