NATIONAL

Pakistan couple arrested in Spain over daughter’s killing

By AFP
Aurat March protesters hold placards as they gather to mark the International Women's Day in Islamabad on March 8, 2022. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

MADRID: Police in Spain said they have arrested a couple from Pakistan suspected of having killed their own daughter in their hometown because she got married without their approval.

Authorities in Pakistan issued an international arrest warrant for the couple after the killing committed in April 2020, Spain’s National Police said in a statement.

Investigators believe the couple “kidnapped and then murdered in Pakistan their own daughter because she married a person they did not like,” the statement added.

The woman’s husband reported what happened to Pakistan’s authorities, who issued a warrant for the couple, who had fled to Spain, a police spokeswoman said.

Spanish police arrested the man, 67, and woman, 51, on Saturday near their home in Logrono, the capital of the northern wine-producing region of La Rioja, acting on a tip from Pakistani authorities that they were now living there.

The couple then appeared before Spain’s National court which ordered that they be held in prison until they are deported to Pakistan.

They reportedly ran a shop offering phone and Internet services in the centre of Logrono. About 100,000 Pakistanis live in Spain, according to the national statistics institute INE.

Previous articleImran’s plea on audio leaks returned with objections
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran’s plea on audio leaks returned with objections

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday directed former prime Imran Khan to remove objections from his petition seeking a probe into the leaking of...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC orders government to set up human rights courts

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the government to establish dedicated courts to ensure the safeguarding of human rights by the weekend. IHC...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi energy facilities

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday condemned "unacceptable" attacks by Yemen's Houthis on energy facilities of Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed its strong support for the sovereignty...
Read more
NATIONAL

Heat, then floods ruin farmers’ livelihoods

LAHORE: Generations of Rahim Buksh's ancestors have laboured in the rice paddies and wheat fields surrounding the country's hottest city, no strangers to intense...
Read more
NATIONAL

Instead of fleeing, residents of small Sindh town choose to fight back raging deluge

KARACHI: On August 28, a red alert was issued for some 30,000 residents of a small town called Johi to evacuate as raging floodwaters...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP disqualification doesn’t bar Imran from contesting elections: IHC

ISLAMABAD: Interpreting the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict in the foreign gifts reference against former prime minister Imran Khan, Islamabad High Court (IHC)...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Former players in awe of Kohli’s World Cup masterclass

SYDNEY: Former captain Wasim Akram suggested Virat Kohli might be from another planet after the Indian batter's superb half-century guided them to a four-wicket...

Netanyahu comeback dominates Israel election ‘all about Bibi’

Heat, then floods ruin farmers’ livelihoods

Instead of fleeing, residents of small Sindh town choose to fight back raging deluge

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.