NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi energy facilities

By Staff Report
Pakistani policemen stand guard outside the Pakistan's Foreign Ministry building on the arrival of Indian diplomats to meet with an Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, in Islamabad on September 2, 2019. - Pakistan said it would grant consular access to an alleged Indian spy on death row on September 2, weeks after the International Court of Justice called for a review of his sentence in a case that has stoked tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday condemned “unacceptable” attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on energy facilities of Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed its strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the oil-rich kingdom.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan also supported the efforts of Saudi Arabia for achieving a peaceful settlement in war-torn Yemen.

The statement came as the war between the group and the Saudi-led coalition entered its eighth year, and violence has worsened over recent months. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, and left millions facing starvation and disease.

“Pakistan has consistently urged all parties to the conflict in Yemen to engage in peaceful and meaningful talks to end the hostilities, in line with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions,” the statement said.

The Foreign Office noted the truce reached earlier this year yielded dividends by bringing about relative peace, however, termed it “deplorable” that it was not renewed by the group.

“This would cause mounting hardship for the ordinary Yemenis, and potentially derail the entire effort for the attainment of durable peace,” it said.

“We once again urge upon the Houthis to cease militant activities and terrorist actions, and engage in a serious dialogue to end the conflict on the basis of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and renew the UN-brokered truce.

Pakistan believes that war serves no purpose, and all issues can be resolved through peaceful dialogue. Adopting this path early will save thousands of innocent lives, and protect the future of the Yemeni people,” it said.

The conflict is widely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, but the Houthis claim they are fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression.

Previous articleFormer players in awe of Kohli’s World Cup masterclass
Next articleIHC orders government to set up human rights courts
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan couple arrested in Spain over daughter’s killing

MADRID: Police in Spain said they have arrested a couple from Pakistan suspected of having killed their own daughter in their hometown because she...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran’s plea on audio leaks returned with objections

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday directed former prime Imran Khan to remove objections from his petition seeking a probe into the leaking of...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC orders government to set up human rights courts

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the government to establish dedicated courts to ensure the safeguarding of human rights by the weekend. IHC...
Read more
NATIONAL

Heat, then floods ruin farmers’ livelihoods

LAHORE: Generations of Rahim Buksh's ancestors have laboured in the rice paddies and wheat fields surrounding the country's hottest city, no strangers to intense...
Read more
NATIONAL

Instead of fleeing, residents of small Sindh town choose to fight back raging deluge

KARACHI: On August 28, a red alert was issued for some 30,000 residents of a small town called Johi to evacuate as raging floodwaters...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP disqualification doesn’t bar Imran from contesting elections: IHC

ISLAMABAD: Interpreting the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict in the foreign gifts reference against former prime minister Imran Khan, Islamabad High Court (IHC)...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Former players in awe of Kohli’s World Cup masterclass

SYDNEY: Former captain Wasim Akram suggested Virat Kohli might be from another planet after the Indian batter's superb half-century guided them to a four-wicket...

Netanyahu comeback dominates Israel election ‘all about Bibi’

Heat, then floods ruin farmers’ livelihoods

Instead of fleeing, residents of small Sindh town choose to fight back raging deluge

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.