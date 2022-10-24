Pakistan condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi energy facilities

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday condemned “unacceptable” attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on energy facilities of Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed its strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the oil-rich kingdom.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan also supported the efforts of Saudi Arabia for achieving a peaceful settlement in war-torn Yemen.

The statement came as the war between the group and the Saudi-led coalition entered its eighth year, and violence has worsened over recent months. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, and left millions facing starvation and disease.

“Pakistan has consistently urged all parties to the conflict in Yemen to engage in peaceful and meaningful talks to end the hostilities, in line with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions,” the statement said.

The Foreign Office noted the truce reached earlier this year yielded dividends by bringing about relative peace, however, termed it “deplorable” that it was not renewed by the group.

“This would cause mounting hardship for the ordinary Yemenis, and potentially derail the entire effort for the attainment of durable peace,” it said.

“We once again urge upon the Houthis to cease militant activities and terrorist actions, and engage in a serious dialogue to end the conflict on the basis of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and renew the UN-brokered truce.

Pakistan believes that war serves no purpose, and all issues can be resolved through peaceful dialogue. Adopting this path early will save thousands of innocent lives, and protect the future of the Yemeni people,” it said.

The conflict is widely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, but the Houthis claim they are fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression.