Diljit Dosanjh endorses Leo Twins’ cover of NFAK’s ‘Sanson Ki Mala Pe’

By News Desk

Celebrated Indian-Punjabi singer and actor, Diljit Dosanjh shared an Instagram post that spotlighted the twins’ rendition of the iconic devotional song Sanson Ki Mala Pe.

Diljit, known for his soulful voice and massive following on social media, shared a clip of his concert where he is interacting with an enthusiastic child fan on stage. When the young fan exclaims, “I love you so much,” the Love Ya singer replies, “I love you too, three, four.” Captioning the post as “Children are the reflection of God”, the singer’s video plays the Leo Twins’ rendition of the famous song, most popularly covered by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

 

Leo Twins, in response took to their Instagram grid to express their excitement and gratitude. Sharing a screenshot of Diljit’s post, they penned in the caption, “This made our day! Much love to Diljit Dosanjh.” The heartfelt appreciation from the twins was evident, highlighting the significance of such recognition from an artist of Diljit’s stature.

In response, the Leo Twins took to their Instagram grid to express their excitement and gratitude. Sharing a screenshot of Diljit's post, they penned in the caption, "This made our day! Much love to Diljit Dosanjh." The heartfelt appreciation from the twins was evident, highlighting the significance of such recognition from an artist of Diljit's stature.

On the shared video, the duo further added an overlay text that read, “Our rendition of Sanson Ki Mala recognised by the one and only Diljit Dosanjh.” This acknowledgment serves as a testament to their musical talent and the transcendent nature of music, cutting across borders and uniting artists and audiences alike.

It is worth mentioning that Leo Twins, comprising brothers Haroon and Sharoon Leo, have built a reputation for their unique renditions of classical, folk, and contemporary music, blending traditional and modern elements. Their version of Sanson Ki Mala Pe, a song deeply rooted in devotional and classical Indian music, showcases their exceptional skills and deep respect for cultural heritage.

