NATIONAL

PTI’s Raoof Hasan stabbed by unidentified attackers in Islamabad

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Raoof Hasan was injured after being attacked by unknown persons in Islamabad on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, Hassan was attacked with a knife by unknown assailants outside a private TV channel’s office who fled the scene shortly after.

Eyewitnesses said Hassan was bleeding profusely after the attack and was immediately taken inside the TV channel’s office by staff members.

An investigation into the incident has been launched, and police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the attackers.

Hassan’s condition is reported to be stable, and he is receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

