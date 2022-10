The temporary link road connecting downtown Karachi to the Korangi industrial zone through the Malir River rainwater channel has become quite unsafe for commute after the sunset as criminal elements take advantage of the darkness and deprive the commuters of their valuables. The relevant authorities should deploy police on the road or build a flyover to avoid both traffic jams and theft on that road.

SYED HASNAIN MOSIVI

KARACHI

