KU Point Buses

The condition of the University of Karachi’s point buses is becoming more and more unbearable. The number of buses is disproportionate with the ever-increasing number of students using them. Resultantly, the points always carry students much beyond their capacity. A little while ago, the university did buy new buses, but they are still not part of the fleet owing to some issue with the registration process. The administration needs to wake up and find a solution to the problem.

ZAINAB SHARIQ

KARACHI

