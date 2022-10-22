New Zealand stun champions Australia in Super 12 opener

SYDNEY: Devon Conway scored a brilliant unbeaten 92 as New Zealand thrashed champions Australia by 89 runs in a rematch of last year’s final, opening the Super 12 stage with a bang at the T20 World Cup on Saturday.

Expatriate New Zealanders turned out in numbers at a packed Sydney Cricket Ground and were treated to fireworks from the Black Caps batters as they blasted their way to 200 for three in their 20 overs after Conway smashed the final ball for a six.