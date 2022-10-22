NATIONAL

Climate change exacerbates cholera outbreaks in Pakistan

An army doctor checks a woman at a makeshift hospital in the flood affected Rajanpur district, in the Punjab province of Pakistan, on August 2, 2022. - Fierce monsoon rains and deadly flooding have hit Pakistan hard this year particularly in Balochistan province, bordering Iran and Afghanistan. At least 478 people have died so far, including 136 in Balochistan. (Photo by Shahid Saeed MIRZA / AFP) (Photo by SHAHID SAEED MIRZA/AFP via Getty Images)

GENEVA: After a long time of decline in cases, the world has seen a rise in cholera outbreaks over the past year due to climate change, poverty and conflicts.

Climate change-related natural disasters, such as heavy rain, drought and hurricane, trigger the lack of access to clean water, which is seen as the main reason behind the rise in cholera cases.

Poverty and conflicts are also among other factors that are inflaming the cholera problem more than ever, according to international organisations.

26 countries reported cholera outbreaks in the first nine months of 2022 alone, the World Health Organisation (WHO) data has shown.

Between 2017 and 2021, fewer than 20 countries reported cholera outbreaks each year.

“The average case fatality rate reported in 2021 has almost tripled compared to the five previous years,” said Philippe Barboza, who heads the WHO’s cholera and epidemic diarrheal diseases section.

Cholera poses a greater risk to flood-hit Haiti and Pakistan, war-torn Syria, and its neighbouring country Lebanon.

The WHO and partners created an international stockpile of cholera vaccines, which last year shipped 27 million doses.

The WHO advises that cholera outbreaks can be prevented by ensuring access to clean water and basic sanitation and hygiene.

Also needed are stepped-up surveillance, access to health care, and effective engagement of communities.

