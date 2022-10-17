Imran says contested by-polls against PDM, ECP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday declared that his party is contesting by-elections as a contest against the “duo” of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

During polling for the by-elections to eight National Assembly seats and three Punjab Assembly seats, Imran Khan took to his Twitter handle and urged the citizens to vote for “Haqiqi Azadi”, calling the incumbent government a “cabal of crooks.”

Imran Khan maintained that PTI has been contesting against all of PDM parties, the ECP, and “namaloom afraad.”

On the other hand, PTI leader Farrukh Habib in a presser said that a total of 123 resignations were submitted by the PTI members while only a few were accepted.

It is to be noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been contesting byelection to seven of the total eight national seats.

Earlier, Imran Khan shared a special message for the nation ahead of the by-polls.

In a video message, the former prime minister said elections being held on October 16 are the most important election in the history of Pakistan.

He said the elections decide whether Pakistan will continue to be a truly independent country or will we be enslaved by a cabal of criminals imposed under a foreign conspiracy.

“I appeal you to take part in this election for yourself, your children and for the future of Pakistan,” he added. “This is our jihad for free for an independent and sovereign Pakistan.”

A day earlier in an interview with private news channel, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said his party’s upcoming long march towards Islamabad would take place in October, however, he did not reveal the exact date.

Imran Khan said that he had completed the planning for the next long march, however, he would not reveal the plan to anyone.

“Long march will be held in October,” Khan said, adding that he could take back his long march if the incumbent government announces fresh elections.

He predicted that the march to Islamabad would be the “biggest” in Pakistan’s history and a “sea of people” would flood into the city.