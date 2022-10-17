No one can be allowed to bring new govt through mobs: Rana Sanaullah

FAISALABAD/ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday reiterated the resolve that the government would take the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf long march by surprise, elaborating on that the PTI would be dealt with more “heavy hand” than they experienced during long march to Islamabad on May 25.

“They should mind that no one can be allowed to bring a new government through mobs or long march”, Rana Sanaullah said after casting his vote during the by-polls in Faisalabad. The interior minister then warned the PTI of worst repercussions if its protesters turn up in Islamabad.

He pointed out: “If change is brought through a democratic process, we have no problems with it but we will not allow any long march under any circumstances.”

The PML-N leader said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has all the power and all agencies must implement its orders. He urged the voters to come out and vote, adding that the polling was underway in a transparent and peaceful manner. “All agencies including Rangers and police have done a remarkable whereas the counting of votes will be completed as per the procedure,” he added.

The statement comes a day after former prime minister Imran Khan, during an interview, announced that his much-hyped long march to the capital would take place in October.

Responding to a question, the interior minister said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will decide about return to the country.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah stated that he voted for Abid Sher Ali as PML-N is the only party that consistently upholds the law and the constitution.

Rana Sanaullah hit back at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by saying that the truth will prevail today and lies will be defeated as the politics of lies and hypocrisy does not survive for long.

He also talked about the statement made by American President Joe Biden and said that the US president gave a controversial statement without any reasons.

Meanwhile, the federal government has approved a three-month extension in the deployment of Rangers in the federal capital.

According to sources, the federal cabinet approved the extension in the deployment of Rangers in Islamabad after the federal capital’s chief commissioner requested for an extension.

The federal capital has braced for a law and order situation in wake of the expected long march of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Former prime minister Imran Khan has been on a campaign against the coalition government since his ouster from office. He has threatened to march on the federal capital against the coalition government.

The Islamabad Capital Police have gathered more than 1,100 containers, with hundreds delivered to the federal capital, in an effort to prevent PTI’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ to the federal capital.

According to sources, the capital will be completely sealed for a week following PTI chief Imran Khan’s announcement of a confirmed date for the march. Schools and colleges will be shut down for this duration and all exams will be postponed.