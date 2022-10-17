Lahore Gymkhana Club donates Rs10m to PM Relief Funds

LAHORE: A delegation of Lahore Gymkhana Club led by Mian Misbahur Rehman on Sunday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and presented a cheque worth Rs10 million for the Prime Minister relief Fund set for the support of the flood affected people, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

PM condoles demise of senior journalist Kh Farrukh Saeed

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist Khawaja Farrukh Saeed.

In a message of condolence here on Sunday, the prime minister said Khawaja Farrukh was a prominent leader of journalists of Pakistan, particularly of Punjab.

The prime minister said all his life he did journalism based on values and traditions and was known for his ideological writings. The services of Khawaja Farrukh for journalism and journalists would be remembered for a long time to come, he added.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Marriyum grieved over demise of senior journalist

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of senior journalist Khawaja Farrukh Saeed.

She, in her condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in the highest ranks of Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

The minister said the death of Farrukh Saeed was a big loss to the journalism and trade unions. Throughout his life, he remained active not only in Punjab but also across the country for the welfare of the journalist community.

She said Farrukh Saeed was a torchbearer of ideological and principled journalism, adding that he was known for his bold and courageous expression.