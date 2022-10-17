NATIONAL

ETPB serves notice on Sh Rasheed to vacate Lal Haveli in a week

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed has been served a notice by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) to vacate Lal Haveli within seven days.

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) served notice to AML chief Sheikh Rasheed to vacate his property including Lal Haveli located in Rawalpindi and Rasheed’s political office within a week.

According to sources that Sh Rasheed’s properties included Lal Haveli, whereas, the ETPB also sought police assistance to vacate the properties.

The board decided to conduct an operation on October 19 while the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will also take part in the action.

Sources said that the former interior minister would soon be summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with a probe into occupying ETPB land.

It is pertinent to mention here that Lal Haveli (D-158) Bohar Bazaar Rawalpindi is the party Secretariat of AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed

Lal Haveli belonged to a Hindu woman prior to partition and was converted into Sheikh Rasheed’s political office in 1980 after he entered parliamentary politics.

This is not the first time Rasheed receives ETPB’s notice as he had claimed to receive an eviction notice in October 2016.

The board’s regional administrator had claimed that Rasheed was served a notice for an occupied land adjacent to the building being used by the AML chief.

