Social Irresponsibility

People in flood-affected areas need immediate healthcare facilities as hospitals have been washed away and viral diseases are spreading quickly in those areas. Medical camps by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and Pakistan Army are not enough to cater to the large number of patients. What is missing in the equation is the contribution of renowned hospitals that charge exorbitant fees and make windfall profits, but are nowhere to be seen when they are needed the most.

MALIK UL QUDDOOS

KARACHI