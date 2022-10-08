Opinion

Social Irresponsibility

By Editor's Mail
9
0

People in flood-affected areas need immediate healthcare facilities as hospitals have been washed away and viral diseases are spreading quickly in those areas. Medical camps by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and Pakistan Army are not enough to cater to the large number of patients. What is missing in the equation is the contribution of renowned hospitals that charge exorbitant fees and make windfall profits, but are nowhere to be seen when they are needed the most.

MALIK UL QUDDOOS

KARACHI

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

US envoy’s visit to AJK frustrates India

Unique Idea

Infrastructure at KU

