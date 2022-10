The disclosure made in the annual report of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) is mindboggling. Distribution companies (Discos) have been purchasing electricity from distant areas at a much higher cost while ignoring the power available at a much lower cost from nearby areas. It is time Nepra, as the regulator, revised its power-purchasing policy which currently is not in the interest of the nation.

SHOAIB AHMAD SIDDIQUI

ISLAMABAD