Dengue rampage continues as three more deaths reported

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continued to face a growing momentum in the spread of dengue fever as three more people were reported to have died from the disease in different parts of the country, health authorities said.

Two deaths were reported from Sindh, while one from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A total of 335 new cases of dengue fever were detected in Sindh, the health department said. The worst-hit area was Karachi which reported 257 new cases.

Punjab reported 226 new cases, the provincial health authorities said. Lahore reported 107 new cases, followed by Rawalpindi with 59 cases.

Additionally, 259 more people were diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease in KP, the provincial health department reported.

Dengue mosquitos breed in stagnant water-like water-filled containers.

In severe cases, dengue can cause joint pain, nausea, vomiting, rashes, breathing problems, haemorrhaging and organ failure.