Dengue rampage continues as three more deaths reported

By Staff Report
A Pakistani boy walks past the awareness advertisement against the deadly tropical disease dengue fever in Islamabad on September 30, 2011. In less than a month, 126 people have died and more than 12,000 have been diagnosed with the virus, which has spread rapidly among both rich and poor in Pakistan's cultural capital Lahore. Dengue affects between 50 and 100 million people in the tropics and subtropics each year, resulting in fever, muscle and joint ache. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continued to face a growing momentum in the spread of dengue fever as three more people were reported to have died from the disease in different parts of the country, health authorities said.

Two deaths were reported from Sindh, while one from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A total of 335 new cases of dengue fever were detected in Sindh, the health department said. The worst-hit area was Karachi which reported 257 new cases.

Punjab reported 226 new cases, the provincial health authorities said. Lahore reported 107 new cases, followed by Rawalpindi with 59 cases.

Additionally, 259 more people were diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease in KP, the provincial health department reported.

Dengue mosquitos breed in stagnant water-like water-filled containers.

In severe cases, dengue can cause joint pain, nausea, vomiting, rashes, breathing problems, haemorrhaging and organ failure.

Staff Report

