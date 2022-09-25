Dar may replace Ismail next week: report

ISLAMABAD: The government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided that Ishaq Dar, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart, will assume charge as finance minister this week, replacing Miftah Ismail.

Nawaz Sharif and his brother Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting to discuss governance and a second meeting is expected to be held later this week to finalise the party’s strategies.

Sources said it is likely that Dar could return to Islamabad with the prime minister, however, a final decision will be taken by the party leadership.

The party leadership will also deliberate on Nawaz’s return.

On Friday, an accountability court suspended Dar’s permanent arrest warrants and ordered the police to not arrest him on his return.