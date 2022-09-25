NATIONAL

Dar may replace Ismail next week: report

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar speaks after the launch of the "Pakistan Economic Survey 2015-16" report during a press conference in Islamabad on June 2, 2016. Pakistan's economy during fiscal year 2016 recorded a growth of 4.71 percent which is the highest growth achieved since 2008-09. The economy could not achieve the targeted growth rate 5.5 percent due to lower growth of agriculture sector (-0.19) percent mainly due to decrease in production of cotton, rice and maize. / AFP / AAMIR QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided that Ishaq Dar, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart, will assume charge as finance minister this week, replacing Miftah Ismail.

Nawaz Sharif and his brother Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting to discuss governance and a second meeting is expected to be held later this week to finalise the party’s strategies.

Sources said it is likely that Dar could return to Islamabad with the prime minister, however, a final decision will be taken by the party leadership.

The party leadership will also deliberate on Nawaz’s return.

On Friday, an accountability court suspended Dar’s permanent arrest warrants and ordered the police to not arrest him on his return.

