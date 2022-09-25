Two soldiers killed in N. Waziristan explosion: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed in an explosion in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the media wing of the military said on Sunday.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the incident took place Saturday when an improvised explosive device exploded in the Esham town of the district, resulting in the death of soldiers.

Both the soldiers — Naib Subedar Javaid Iqbal and Naik Hussain Ahmed — belonged to Punjab, the ISPR said.

“Clearance of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists’ presence in the area,” according to the statement.

Meanwhile, President Dr. Arif Alvi expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the incident, the presidency said.

The president prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the departed souls. He further observed that the martyred who laid down their lives for the protection of the motherland were the benefactors of the nation.