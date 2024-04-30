World

Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas hold talks in Beijing: Chinese spokesperson

By Agencies

BEIJING: At the invitation of China, representatives of the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah) and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) recently came here for in-depth and candid talks on promoting intra-Palestinian reconciliation, and achieved positive progress, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed, according to XINHUA.

Spokesperson Lin Jian told a daily press briefing in response to a related query that the two sides fully expressed their political will to achieve reconciliation through dialogue and consultation, discussed many specific issues, and made positive progress.

“They agreed to continue this dialogue process and strive for the early realization of Palestinian unity,” Lin said, noting that the two sides highly appreciate China’s firm support for the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights, and thanked China for its efforts to promote Palestine’s internal unity and reached an agreement on the next step of dialogue.

