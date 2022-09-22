Opinion

Simple questions

By Editor's Mail
12
0

The opposition continues to claim that it would generate millions and billions through overseas Pakistanis if it gets voted to power. If so, why could it not do any such thing during the time it was actually in government? The party believes that it has a massive following and can mobilise people both inside and outside the country to address the challenges being faced by the country. Again, if that is the reality, why could it not do any such thing during the time it was actually in government? Simple questions, don’t you think?

SUHA KAMIL

KARACHI

