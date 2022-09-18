PM urges philanthropists to send food items for infants in flood-hit areas

Bad weather forces PM to cancel Mianwali, Tank visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appealed to the well-to-do segments of society to come forward and make arrangements for the supply of food items for the infants and newborn babies in the flood-affected areas.

Addressing a meeting to review the flood situation, and rescue and relief measures in the flood-hit areas, prior to his departure to the United Kingdom and US at Nur Khan airbase, the prime minister further urged the wealthy people to also arrange blankets, quilts and warm clothes as the winter season was approaching.

He urged them to make arrangements on their behalf or supply these much-needed items to the affected areas through well-established humanitarian bodies, provincial departments and different centers set up by the armed forces across the country.

About his recent visit to Uzbekistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, the prime minister apprised that all the heads and leaders of the SCO member states, Central Asian Republics, China, Turkiye and others had expressed solidarity and support to the flood victims of Pakistan for which he thanked them individually.

They had also inquired about further requirements and support, he said, adding that he told them that from their limited resources, they were also making arrangements and spending billions of rupees.

Out of the allocated Rs70 billion to support each flood-affected family with Rs25,000 compensation amount, so far Rs20 billion had been distributed through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in a very transparent manner.

The prime minister said that he had apprised the SCO member states that this compensation amount was being distributed through a renowned system of BISP which had international credibility.

They were informed that a joint survey was being compiled which would enable the government of Pakistan to get a complete estimate of the total losses incurred during the recent floods, he added.

The prime minister said the survey would ensure to plug any loophole, adding in collaboration with the provincial governments, the federal government was compensating for the millions of houses destroyed in the natural calamity. The electricity bills of the affected populace had been waived.

He further assured the SCO leaders that the whole machinery and the armed forces of Pakistan had been working together, on war footing, to provide relief and compensate the affected families.

Bad weather compels PM to cancel Mianwali, Tank visit

Poor weather has stalled Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Saturday visit to Mianwali and Tank. The premier was scheduled to review the ongoing work for the rehabilitation of flood survivors.

The helicopter of the premier returned from Mianwali due to adverse weather conditions.

The prime minister was scheduled to inaugurate 100 housing units that were constructed for the flood victims of Tank.

The premier will now receive a briefing about the relief activities conducted in Balochistan and South Punjab by the relevant authorities at the Islamabad airport.

PM Shehbaz leaves for UK

PM Shehbaz Sharif is leaving for the United Kingdom (UK) on Sunday to represent Pakistan at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at the age of 96 on September 8 at her Balmoral Castle residence.

He will also meet PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during the two-day visit. The premier has scheduled a three-hour-long meeting with his brother to discuss key political and economic issues.

PM Shehbaz will return to Pakistan on Monday after attending the state funeral for the late Queen.

The coffin of the late monarch has been lying at the historic Westminster Hall since Wednesday.

On return from the UK, the premier then has plans to go to the US to attend a United Nations (UN) meeting.