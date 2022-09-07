NATIONAL

Minister warns Imran of action over ‘immoral language’ against institutions

By Staff Report
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) arrives to appear before the High Court in Islamabad on August 31, 2022. - A Pakistan's court on August 31 adjourned contempt proceedings against Khan for a week in a case criticising a magistrate, his party officials said. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Qamar Zaman Kaira, adviser to the prime minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, warned Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chair Imran Khan that illegal action will be taken against him for “using unethical language” and “hurling baseless accusations” against state institutions.

The nation is well aware of the person who is spreading chaos in the country, he said while talking to a news channel.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stalwart alleged that Khan was attempting to destabilise the country by inciting “chaos and anarchy”, adding that the government will not allow his “nefarious designs” to succeed.

“Imran Khan was pushing the country towards extreme polarisation,” he said. “The state, Constitution and the respected institutions were being challenged by Imran Khan which would not be tolerated anymore [sic].”

Replying to a question, he said legal action would be taken against Khan.

Every troop and officer of the Pakistan Army was patriotic, he said. The army had rendered unmatched sacrifices for the security of the country, he added.

He claimed it was unfortunate that PTI leadership ran a scandalous campaign against Pakistan Army. It employed these tactics to push the country towards default and bankruptcy for petty political gains, he added.

Staff Report

NATIONAL

