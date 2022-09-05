NATIONAL

LHC seeks reply from govt regarding increase in petrol prices

By Staff Report

The Lahore High Court has issued notices to the petroleum ministry and Ogra officials seeking reply regarding government mechanism for determining petrol prices till Sept 13.

LHC Justice Shahid Kareem heard a miscellaneous petition challenging government mechanism for raising POL products prices every fortnight.

Deputy Attorney General Asad Ali Bajwa appeared before the court on behalf of federal government.

The counsel for petitioner contended that oil prices were going down all over the world but in Pakistan they were going up. He said there was no mechanism for raising prices of petroleum products and oil prices would again soar after 15 days.

Justice Kareem ordered the deputy attorney general to submit a report explaining procedure used to raise petrol prices next week.

The petition stated that no solid reasons were given for hiking the POL products prices. It further stated that increase in oil prices had made lives of common people very difficult, beseeching the court to void the increase in oil rates announced by the government.

Previous articleChinese company provides more solar panels to Pakistan easing power shortage
Next articleUS Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee conferred with Hilal-e-Pakistan award
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

AIIB delegation meets P&D chairman

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) delegation comprising four members led by Ms. Supee Teravaninthorn Director General, Infrastructure Investment Department, Region-2 (AIIB) met with Chairman...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court adjourns reference against Ahsan Iqbal till Sept 28

An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing of Naroval Sports City reference against Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal till September 28. AC-III Judge Syed Asghar...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran Khan under fire for controversial statement on upcoming COAS’s appointment

The recent remarks by PTI Chairman Imran Khan regarding the appointment of the new army chief has sparked criticism nationwide. Khan's statement has garnered...
Read more
NATIONAL

PEMRA warns TV channels for airing content against state institutions

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Monday while issuing fresh directives warned all the satellite TV channels of strict legal action for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab CM appoints Mian Aslam Iqbal a senior minister

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday appointed Mian Aslam Iqbal MPA as Senior Minister of the province. The Chief Minister's House has also...
Read more
NATIONAL

More rain-wind/thundershower likely at few parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rain wind/thundershower in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and east Punjab during the next 24 hours. Isolated...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PEMRA warns TV channels for airing content against state institutions

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Monday while issuing fresh directives warned all the satellite TV channels of strict legal action for...

Punjab CM appoints Mian Aslam Iqbal a senior minister

More rain-wind/thundershower likely at few parts of country: PMD

Over 50 villages inundated in Sehwan despite breach in Manchar Lake

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.