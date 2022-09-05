NATIONAL

US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee conferred with Hilal-e-Pakistan award

By Staff Report

President Arif Alvi on Monday conferred the Hilal-e-Pakistan award on US Congressional delegation head, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

Hilal-e-Pakistan award is the second highest of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The award recognizes those people who have made meritorious contribution to the national interests of Pakistan.

Separately, in a meeting with the US Congressional delegation, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman informed them about the assistance required for rehabilitation of the flood affected areas and population.

According to a local media outlet, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator also explained the ongoing relief efforts.

“The devastation on ground is much more than we encountered in the 2010 floods. This time, however, we are unable to find dry ground to land our helicopter sorties providing relief,” she said. “We had a cataclysmic start to the year, with temperatures reaching 53 degrees in Sindh followed by heatwaves and 3 times the normal amount of GLOFs.”

Sherry highlighted how the south remains inundated and poses a danger to human health.

Previous articleLHC seeks reply from govt regarding increase in petrol prices
Next articleOver 50 villages inundated in Sehwan despite breach in Manchar Lake
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PEMRA warns TV channels for airing content against state institutions

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Monday while issuing fresh directives warned all the satellite TV channels of strict legal action for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab CM appoints Mian Aslam Iqbal a senior minister

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday appointed Mian Aslam Iqbal MPA as Senior Minister of the province. The Chief Minister's House has also...
Read more
NATIONAL

More rain-wind/thundershower likely at few parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rain wind/thundershower in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and east Punjab during the next 24 hours. Isolated...
Read more
NATIONAL

Over 50 villages inundated in Sehwan despite breach in Manchar Lake

Despite breach caused to Manchar Lake at Sehwan in Sindh, the water level in the lake, instead of dropping, has gone further up so...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC seeks reply from govt regarding increase in petrol prices

The Lahore High Court has issued notices to the petroleum ministry and Ogra officials seeking reply regarding government mechanism for determining petrol prices till...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chinese company provides more solar panels to Pakistan easing power shortage

Chinese company will provide more solar panels on roof to Pakistan to ease power?, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Monday. "After entering summer, many...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Over 50 villages inundated in Sehwan despite breach in Manchar Lake

Despite breach caused to Manchar Lake at Sehwan in Sindh, the water level in the lake, instead of dropping, has gone further up so...

US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee conferred with Hilal-e-Pakistan award

LHC seeks reply from govt regarding increase in petrol prices

Chinese company provides more solar panels to Pakistan easing power shortage

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.