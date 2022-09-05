US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee conferred with Hilal-e-Pakistan award

President Arif Alvi on Monday conferred the Hilal-e-Pakistan award on US Congressional delegation head, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

Hilal-e-Pakistan award is the second highest of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The award recognizes those people who have made meritorious contribution to the national interests of Pakistan.

Separately, in a meeting with the US Congressional delegation, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman informed them about the assistance required for rehabilitation of the flood affected areas and population.

According to a local media outlet, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator also explained the ongoing relief efforts.

“The devastation on ground is much more than we encountered in the 2010 floods. This time, however, we are unable to find dry ground to land our helicopter sorties providing relief,” she said. “We had a cataclysmic start to the year, with temperatures reaching 53 degrees in Sindh followed by heatwaves and 3 times the normal amount of GLOFs.”

Sherry highlighted how the south remains inundated and poses a danger to human health.