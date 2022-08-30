Bajwa visits flood-hit Swat

ISLAMABAD: Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, the army chief, will visit flood-hit areas in Swat on Tuesday to get an on-ground update about the evacuation of stranded people and relief efforts in Kumrat, Kalam and surrounding towns.

The aviation department of the army designated 82 helicopters for relief work in flooded areas, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Some 27 helicopter sorties were carried out to evacuate 316 people and deliver 23.753 tonnes of food and relief items in the past 24 hours. Moreover, 3,540 ration packets and 250 tents were distributed.

The Pakistan Army also established 51 medical camps in which 33,025 patients have so far been treated.

The ISPR added its flood relief coordination center was functional with a mandate to coordination rescue and relief efforts in synchronisation with stakeholders at the army level.

Similarly, 217 relief items collection points were established across the formations areas of responsibility for the collection and onwards distribution of relief stores. 122.87 tonnes of food, 5.9 tonnes of sustenance items and 0.15 tonnes of medicines were collected by them so far.

It further mentioned that international flood relief assistance received so far included seven planeloads of relief goods from Turkey, and three from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Two planeloads from China would reach Karachi later today carrying 3,000 tents whereas tarpaulins and shelters from Japan would also reach Karachi.

Canada announced $5 million in assistance, the UK £1.5 million, and Azerbijan announced $2 million, it said.