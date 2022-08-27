KP govt will go to any extent to mitigate its people sufferings: Mahmood Khan

SWAT: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday visited the flood-affected areas of Swat along with former federal minister Murad Saeed. He also undertook an aerial view of the flood-hit areas in Madyan, Mingora and Matta Tehsil and met with the flood victims.

Talking to media on the occasion, Mahmood Khan said that from now, no one would be allowed to construct a house, hotel or any other building along the river bank, adding floods that occurred a month ago badly affected Tank and Karak districts where the provincial government took timely steps and sanctioned emergency funds promptly but unfortunately due to a large scale encroachment on the rivers and stream the loss was higher than expected.

The KP lauded that the district administration and other relief agencies played an exemplary role in the flood-affected areas. He regretted the federal government and organizations working under its control including NDMA, neither offered any sympathy or help, nor showed any presence on the ground for rescue and relief activities. He said that the relief activities were going on uninterruptedly across the province by the KP government.

Mahmood Khan said that this year’s floods were many times higher and more dangerous than all previous floods but the provincial government was ready to provide relief to the people. “The provincial government is utilizing all resources to provide relief to the flood-affected people. “The provincial government has engaged its helicopters in relief and rescue operations to bring the tourists to safe places,” Mahmood Khan said.

“If we have to divert the entire development fund for rehabilitation and resettlement of the flood-affected people and infrastructure, we will never hesitate to spend it,” the KP CM declared. He informed that Swat-Kalam Road was under the management of NHA, but there was no prospect of rehabilitation yet. He pointed out that If the federal government does not repair the road within a day or two, the KP government will provide funds for restoration of the road as in this difficult situation, he would go to any extent to help his people.

He said that after the rescue and relief operation, a survey would be conducted to estimate the damages, while a legal action would be taken against whoever built houses, hotels or any other building near the river banks.