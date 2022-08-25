NATIONAL

IHC moved to initiate contempt proceedings against PDM leaders

By Staff Report

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has been moved to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders.

According to details, a citizen – Ijaz Battar – has filed a petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) to initiate court proceedings against PDM leaders.

Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Rana Sanaullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Atta Tarar were made parties in the case.

The citizen, in his petition, argued that the PDM leaders made statements against the judiciary through press conference. “The PDM leaders continued to threaten the judiciary through statements and press releases,” he claimed.

The petitioner contended that threatening through media fall under the category of Article 204. “Contempt of court proceedings should be taken against PDM leaders for threatening the judges,” he pleaded.

Staff Report

