EU announces €350,000 assistance for Pakistan flood victims

ISLAMABAD: The European Union (EU) on Thursday announced €350,000 assistance for flood victims in Pakistan, Pakistan Ambassador to EU Asad Majeed Khan said.

Taking to Twitter, Asad M Khan shared details of the funds being provided by the European Union and said that the EU has announced immediate provision of €350,000 for flood affected population through its urgent response mechanism.

“Given the epic scale of the disaster all such contributions are a source of great relief for affected populations,” the ambassador said.

He also shared a press release from the EU which highlighted that the aid will focus on addressing the urgent needs of those most affected in some of the hardest-hit districts of Jhal Magsi and Lasbella in Balochistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan is facing some of the worst floods which have affected all four provinces in the country, displacing millions from their homes.