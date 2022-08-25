Ministry refutes claims about ‘Lumpy Skin’ transmission from cattle to humans

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR) on Thursday refuted that there is no reality in rumours spread on social media regarding transmission of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) from cattle to humans.

In a clarification issued here, the Ministry said this disease is caused by a virus, which spreads through bites of mosquitoes, Tsetse flies and ticks.

As per current literature, LSD has no public health implications or affect humans. Boiled milk and well-cooked meat from the affected cattle are safe for human consumption, it further stated.

To control the disease and to prevent its spread from one place to another, Animal Husbandry Commissioner has issued guidelines to the provinces which, inter alia, include information for the awareness of farmers and professionals.

The government has allowed import of LSD vaccine for effective control in the country. The LSD vaccine is freely available in the market.

It said negotiations with World Bank for launch of comprehensive LSD control program are also underway.