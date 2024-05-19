World

Prince Harry ‘slapped down’ as King Charles makes ‘flimsy excuses’ to ignore him

By Agencies

King Charles is seemingly upset with his youngest son, Prince Harry, due to his naivety.

The 75-year-old monarch is upset the Duke of Sussex has not learnt from his mistakes and is unaware of the damage he has done.

Royal expert Tom Quinn tells Mirror: “King Charles is still absolutely furious at his younger son’s refusal to see how much damage he has done to the family.

“Harry knows that no one is fooled by his father’s flimsy excuses for not seeing him.”

He added: “Harry’s stinging criticisms of his father the King and his brother the Prince of Wales meant it was only a matter of time before Harry was slapped down and now it has happened.”

Mr Quinn continues: “Harry’s stinging criticisms of his father the King and his brother the Prince of Wales meant it was only a matter of time before Harry was slapped down and now it has happened.”

Concluding his analysis, Mr Quinn said: “Harry has never been able to see that the more he attacks his family, the more they will reject him. It says a lot about Harry’s naivety that he thinks his criticisms will make his father and brother come running to him begging forgiveness.”

Previous article
NA-148: Polling for by-election underway
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Bishkek incident: Rescue flight to bring 130 students back to Pakistan...

ISLAMABAD: A rescue flight carrying 130 students, stuck in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek amid mob violence, will reach Pakistan on Sunday night. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif...

Karachi may experience temperature up to 46°C today

Polling in hotly contested NA-148 Multan by-election underway

Shahid Afridi reacts to Virat Kohli comments expressing willingness to visit Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.