Prince Harry ‘slapped down’ as King Charles makes ‘flimsy excuses’ to ignore him

King Charles is seemingly upset with his youngest son, Prince Harry, due to his naivety.

The 75-year-old monarch is upset the Duke of Sussex has not learnt from his mistakes and is unaware of the damage he has done.

Royal expert Tom Quinn tells Mirror: “King Charles is still absolutely furious at his younger son’s refusal to see how much damage he has done to the family.

“Harry knows that no one is fooled by his father’s flimsy excuses for not seeing him.”

He added: “Harry’s stinging criticisms of his father the King and his brother the Prince of Wales meant it was only a matter of time before Harry was slapped down and now it has happened.”

Concluding his analysis, Mr Quinn said: “Harry has never been able to see that the more he attacks his family, the more they will reject him. It says a lot about Harry’s naivety that he thinks his criticisms will make his father and brother come running to him begging forgiveness.”