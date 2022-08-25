NATIONAL

Met office forecasts more rains in various parts of country

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast rain/thundershower in north/east Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

Few heavy falls are also likely in north/east Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Punjab and Kashmir.

According to the synoptic situation, a well marked low pressure area (LPA) located over Balochistan and adjoining areas of Sindh.

A westerly wave was also present over upper/western parts of the country.

Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Quetta, Ziarat, Harnai, Pishin, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Jhal Magsi, Musa Khel, Zhob, Sherani, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Bolan, Awaran, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the next 24 hours.

Flash flooding is expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Kashmir during the period.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu during the forecast period.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain cautious during the forecast period.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavy falls) occurred in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded was Sindh: Mohenjodaro 116 mm, Larkana 109, Skarand 104, Dadu 87, Jacobabad 62, Padidan 50, Khairpur 47, Shaheed Benazirabad 43, Tando Jam 25, Sukkur 21, Chhor 18, Rohri 17, Hyderabad 04, Mithi 02, Badin, Tando Jam 01. Balochistan: Sibbi 80, Kalat 34, Quetta (Samungli, City 31), Khuzdar 20, Zhob 13, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 56, Dir (Upper 50, Lower 25), DI Khan (Airport 50, City 47), Kalam 49, Mir Khani 36, Bannu 33, Chitral 32, Drosh 30, Saidu Sharif 29, Balakot, Parachinar 28, Kakul 24, Pattan 22, Mardan 06, Bacha Khan Airport 04, Peshawar (City 03), Cherat 01, Punjab: Bhakkar 51, Khanpur 42, Kot Addu, Joharabad 40, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 29, Shamsabad 22, Kachehri 19), Hafizabad 29, Islamabad (Golra 26, Bokra 20, Zeropoint 19, Airport 15, Saidpur 10), Murree 23, Multan (Airport 18, City 16), Attock 16, Sargodha 15, Rahim Yar Khan, Layyah 14, Chakwal, Dera Ghazi Khan 08, Gujranwala 07, Lahore (Wasa, Johor town 05, City 04, Upper Mall 04, Lakshmi Chowk 03, Paniwala Talab 02, Airport 01), Sialkot (Airport 04, City 01), Khanewal, Narowal, Mangla 03, Jhelum 02, Bahawalpur 01, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 19, Muzaffarabad (City 16, Airport 14), Rawalakot 13, Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 13, Gupis 11, Astore 10, Gilgit, Bagrote 08 and Chilas 02mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Turbat 38 C, Nokkundi 37, Dalbandin and Faisalabad 36 C.



