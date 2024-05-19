Karachi may experience temperature up to 46°C today

KARACHI: The people of Karachi have been left sweltering due to the recent heat spell that has gripped the metropolis for the past few weeks and it seems that it is likely to continue as temperatures are expected to reach up to 46°C today in some parts of the city.

As per weather expert Jawad Memon, temperatures in areas that are close to the sea shore such as Korangi, Defence and Clifton may reach up to 46°C.

Stressing that the prevailing heat spell in the metropolis will continue and might in fact see a further increase in temperatures, Memon has ruled out the possibility of rains in the megalopolis for the next five to seven days.

He further said that the mercury in the city may stay between 38 to 40°C which will “feel like” 42°C to high humidity levels.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), humidity levels in the city have been recorded at 69% with a 19km/hr breeze blowing in the city from the south-west.

It is to be noted that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has predicted that Pakistan may experience three heatwaves in various cities during the next 25 days.

As per the government authority, the risk of the first heatwave is expected in Umarkot, Tharparkar, Tando Allahyar, Matiari and Sanghar in Sindh, while south Punjab’s Bahawalpur and Rahimyar Khan cities will also be affected.

The NDMA said the first spell of heatwave may last for two to three days between May 15 and 30, as the mercury in those cities might touch 40°C and the heat could be felt even more.

According to the NDMA, the second heatwave is expected to last for four to five days in late May or early June wherein the temperature might rise up to 45°C.

The third heatwave is expected during the first 10 days of June, this heatwave will affect Tharparkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Badin and Khairpur, it added.