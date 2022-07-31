NATIONAL

Relative of PBC secretary behind his murder: police

By Staff Report
LAHORE, PAKISTAN - MAY 02: Police patrol to enforce lockdown measures on May 02, 2021 in Lahore, Pakistan. Lahore was put under a full lockdown on Saturday and Sunday to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Late last month, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan deployed the the army in cities across the country to enforce standard operating procedures (SOPs) as infection rates spike during the the third wave of the pandemic. As cases in neighboring India multiply, Pakistan has announced travel restrictions which will be implemented ahead of the Eid holiday. (Photo by Betsy Joles/Getty Images)

LAHORE: The police Sunday said a relative of the Punjab Bar Council (PBC) secretary was purportedly involved in his murder.

Muhammad Ashraf Rahi, 50, was sprayed with bullets on his way back home late at night last week. Police have found strong possibilities the “targeted killing” is linked to his struggle to expose “fake” lawyers, practitioners holding fake law degrees, by pursuing legal action against them.

However, the police now believe Rahi deposited the jewellery of a relative in a bank locker. Later, when the relative demanded the same be returned, he returned artificial ornaments to the relative.

“The suspect got irritated after being handed fake jewellery and killed Rahi along with his accomplices,” it said.

The lawyer was gunned down in the Badami Bagh neighbourhood of Lahore. Two armed motorcyclists ambushed his car when he was going back home from his office, located at Fane Road, and sprayed him with a volley of bullets. Rahi died on the spot.

Staff Report

